Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
11.02.2026 00:49:00
Key Takeaways From USA Rare Earth's Big Deal
It's not only precious metals that have emerged as a prominent investing theme over the past year. Rare-earth stocks are also having their moment in the sun. USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), for example, recently signed a major agreement with the U.S. government that many investors believe will help spur the company's growth.Let's take a closer look at the new agreement and examine some of the more salient points.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
