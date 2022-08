Key UK mortgage rate passes 4% for the first time since 2013

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The price of a new two-year fixed mortgage is now rising faster than base interest rates, Moneyfacts data revealsA key mortgage has hit 4% for the first time in nine years. The financial data provider Moneyfacts said the average new two-year fixed rate had increased by 0.14% since the start of this month, and now stood at 4.09%. This is the first time the average figure has broken through 4% since early 2013.It said the price of new mortgages was rising even faster than UK interest rates, adding to the dilemma faced by many thinking about taking out a new loan on a home. Continue reading...