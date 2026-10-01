KeyCorp Aktie
WKN: 869353 / ISIN: US4932671088
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01.10.2026 19:53:21
Key Wealth Appoints Mike Keane COO, Succeeding Joe Calabrese
(RTTNews) - Key Wealth at KeyBank (KEY) announced that it has appointed Mike Keane as the Chief Operating Officer, Key Wealth. Mike succeeds Joe Calabrese, who announced his plans to retire later this year and will remain with the organization through year-end to support an effective leadership transition.
Keane, based in Baltimore, has more than 25 years of experience in strategy, operations, and business transformation across wealth management, brokerage, and banking. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer of Wilmington Trust, M&T Bank's wealth management division, where he led growth, modernization, and efforts to improve client and advisor experiences.
Calabrese will continue supporting the business through the end of 2026 before retiring after more than 30 years in wealth management. Since joining Key Wealth in 2016, he has helped shape the company's growth strategy, operating model, client experience, and key strategic initiatives.
On the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.05 percent down at $19.86.
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