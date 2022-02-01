|
01.02.2022 19:47:00
Key Words: WHO chief warns it’s too soon to throw in the towel on the pandemic: ‘It’s premature for any country to either surrender or to declare victory’
The head of the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that it's too early to throw in the towel on the pandemic and cautioned that the now-dominant omicron strain, while less lethal than other variants, is still a high-risk illness.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!