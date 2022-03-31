KeyBanc Capital Markets Adopts Bloomberg B-PIPE to Power Fixed Income Electronic Trading

Bloomberg's high-quality market data feed enables real-time analytics and accelerates automation of bond pricing workflows

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that KeyBanc Capital Markets (KBCM), the corporate and investment banking arm of Cleveland-based KeyCorp, has adopted Bloomberg's flagship real-time market data feed, B-PIPE, for its Investment Grade (IG) Credit Algorithm. This adoption will provide KBCM with the proper tools and infrastructure to access high-quality, consistent data, enabling greater automation and accuracy in bond pricing.

"In today's ever-evolving environment, it is becoming a business imperative that financial institutions automate their workflows and take advantage of modern technology in order to increase scalability and operational efficiency," said Keith Bunnell, Global Head of Data Distribution and Management at Bloomberg LP. "Our high-performance B-PIPE solution enables KBCM to streamline operations and make nimble pricing decisions quicker, ensuring improved client engagement and accelerated time to value."

B-PIPE will deliver access to comprehensive and consolidated market data content, enabling KBCM to execute real-time analytics and responses within its Investment Grade Credit Algorithm. KBCM also benefits from B-PIPE's zero-footprint delivery option, eliminating the need to host or manage software.

"We're proud of the investments in our people and systems to expand platform including our capabilities in IG Credit Trading," said Brian Brennan, Head of Fixed Income at KeyBanc Capital Markets. "This includes the recent adoption of Bloomberg B-PIPE's high-quality data for the Algorithm."

B-PIPE is available on-premise or via various public cloud environments, and is part of Bloomberg's Enterprise Data business , which produces comprehensive pricing, reference and regulatory data sets, real-time market, event and news data, liquidity analytics along with data management and distribution technologies. For more information about Bloomberg's consolidated market data feed, or B-PIPE, please visit https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/product/market-data/ .

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

About KeyBanc Capital Markets

KeyBanc Capital Markets is a leading corporate and investment bank providing capital markets and advisory solutions to dynamic companies capitalizing on opportunities in changing industries. Our deep industry expertise, broad capabilities and unique ideas are seamlessly delivered to companies across the Consumer & Retail, Diversified Industries, Healthcare, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Utilities, Power & Renewables, and Technology verticals. With over 800 professionals across a national platform, KeyBanc Capital Markets has more than $40 billion of capital committed to clients and an award-winning Equity Research team that provides coverage on nearly 700 publicly traded companies. Securities products and services are offered by KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and its licensed securities representatives, who may also be employees of KeyBank N.A. Banking products and services, are offered by KeyBank N.A.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $186.3 billion as of December 31, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/ . KeyBank is Member FDIC.

