20.01.2022 12:34:18

KeyCorp Announces Advance In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $603 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $556 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $1.95 billion from $1.85 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $603 Mln. vs. $556 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KeyCorpmehr Nachrichten