20.04.2023 12:34:18
KeyCorp Bottom Line Declines In Q1, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $276 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $421 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $1.71 billion from $1.70 billion last year.
KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $276 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.
