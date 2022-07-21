Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.07.2022 12:49:18

KeyCorp Profit Retreats In Q2, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $507 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $703 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $1.79 billion from $1.77 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $507 Mln. vs. $703 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.52 -Revenue (Q2): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.

