KeyCorp Q3 Profit Drops, Misses View

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY), the holding company for KeyBank National Association, Thursday reported lower profit in the third quarter hurt by decrease in revenue, that missed the analysts' view.

Net income from continuing operations was $513 million, or $0.55 per share for the third quarter, lower than $616 million, or $0.65 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Key's net interest income declined to $1.203 billion from $1.025 billion last year. The company said net interest income was negatively impacted by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2021 and lower loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Noninterest income also declined to $683 million from $797 million last year.

Revenue, including net interest income and noninterest income was $1.886 billion, down from $1.822 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.88 billion.

Key's provision for credit losses was $109 million, compared to a net benefit of $107 million in the year-ago period.

Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter totaled $43 million, or 0.15% of average total loans. This compares to $29 million, or 0.11%, for the third quarter of 2021.