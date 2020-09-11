+++ Zertifikate Award Austria 2020: Stimmen Sie jetzt für den besten Emittenten im Bereich Info & Service ab! +++-w-
11.09.2020 23:00:00

Keyera Announces September 2020 Dividend

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) ("Keyera") announced today a cash dividend for September 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 22, 2020. The ex-dividend date is September 21, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

Keyera Announces September 2020 Dividend (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations
Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com 
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853

Keyera Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

