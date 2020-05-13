|
13.05.2020 02:31:00
Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
CALGARY, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2020 in a virtual only format. All nominees listed in its Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated March 26, 2020, were elected as directors of Keyera.
The results of the votes are as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
James Bertram
147,611,134
98.96
1,557,497
1.04
Blair Goertzen
149,083,980
99.94
84,651
0.06
Douglas Haughey
148,555,721
99.59
612,910
0.41
Gianna Manes
149,031,612
99.91
137,019
0.09
Donald Nelson
148,304,050
99.42
864,581
0.58
Michael Norris
149,034,381
99.91
134,250
0.09
Thomas O'Connor
149,081,627
99.94
87,004
0.06
Charlene Ripley
148,661,306
99.66
507,325
0.34
David Smith
149,085,003
99.94
83,628
0.06
Janet Woodruff
148,554,248
99.59
614,383
0.41
All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors. The approach to executive compensation, as detailed in Keyera's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, was accepted with 98.62% of votes in favour of this resolution. All voting results will be posted under Keyera's profile at www.sedar.com.
About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy infrastructure solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.
Additional Information
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:
Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations,
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations, or
Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@keyera.com, Telephone: (403) 205-7670 / Toll Free: (888) 699-4853.
SOURCE Keyera Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street rutscht schlussendlich in die Verlustzone -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX dreht zum Handelsende noch ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
An der Wall Street war die Börsenstimmung getrübt. Am heimischen Markt herrschte am Dienstag Zurückhaltung. In Deutschland übernahm schlussendlich Unsicherheit die Oberhand. In Asien ging die Tendenz am Dienstag abwärts.