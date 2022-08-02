KeyLogic Wins Spot on $762M US Air Force Advanced Data Analytics IDIQ

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyLogic Associates, Inc. (formerly Information International Associates, Inc.) today announced the US Air Force awarded KeyLogic a spot on a $762M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the Visible Accessible Understandable Linked Trusted (VAULT) subject matter expert acquisition, focused on data analytics for Air Force mission readiness requirements. KeyLogic will compete over the next five years for task orders with six other companies to provide subject matter expert support to:

advise on and/or perform data preparation and architecture

develop agile algorithmic solutions

evaluate and/or execute data governance and data maturity models

conduct data analytics using state-of-the-art mathematical, machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques

conduct data analytic lines of research and efforts aligned with Air Force enterprise guidance and governance

These awards are the result of a full and open competition with 27 offers received.

"KeyLogic looks forward to helping the Air Force operationalize data as a strategic asset," said Jeannette Lee, KeyLogic's Chief Executive Officer. "Delivering state-of-the-art data analytics and artificial intelligence will help improve readiness, increase mission effectiveness, reduce total cost of operations, improve cyber security, and support rapid, accurate data-driven decisions."

This award comes on the heels of KeyLogic integrating multiple significant investments to provide a nimble, mid-tier offering, serving clients' critical missions with focus and speed.

About KeyLogic

Supporting critical missions at the intersection of data and science, KeyLogic provides mission management, systems analysis, data analytics, digital transformation, and cybersecurity to customers in the energy, federal civilian, and defense sectors, with a 30+ year portfolio of successes supporting DOD, DOE, DOC, DHS, EPA, and other federal agencies challenged with complex missions. We help our customers solve the world's most challenging problems with unsurpassed anticipatory service.

For more information on KeyLogic, visit http://www.keylogic.com.

