Keynote Speakers Announced for Seventh Emerging Water Technology Symposium

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Richard Thorsten, chief impact officer for Water.org, and Robert Puente, president and CEO of the San Antonio Water System, will deliver the keynote addresses at the seventh Emerging Water Technology Symposium (EWTS), scheduled for May 10-11 in San Antonio. The EWTS is co-convened by the Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE), the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE), the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) and Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI).

Thorsten oversees collaboration and innovation across the Global Impact department to generate a credible evidence base to advance insights, influence action, and contribute to thought leadership. His team works with water and sanitation enterprises and service providers to find effective ways to maintain and scale Water.org's programs to improve the health and welfare of people living in poverty worldwide.

Puente was appointed San Antonio Water System's president and CEO in May 2008. As chief executive of one of the nation's largest utilities, he provides leadership in delivering water and wastewater services to more than 1.7 million consumers, developing new water resources, continuing infrastructure upgrades throughout the community, and building regional partnerships. As one of the policy pioneers of modern water supply management in Texas, Puente has helped shape and steward key landmark regional water issues.

In addition to the keynote addresses, the EWTS will feature presentations and discussions on today's most pressing water-related issues, including: updates on the status of research activities and mitigation strategies for Legionella and other opportunistic pathogens in water distribution and premise plumbing systems; discussions on the unintended consequences of water efficiency that threaten water quality and water system efficacy; new technologies and information on water reuse and alternate water sources; a demonstration on how young students are thinking about and working toward solutions for our global water problems; and much more.

"This year's program is shaping up to be the best yet. Dr. Thorsten's and Mr. Puente's presentations will definitely set the tone for an impactful and relevant symposium," said Tony Marcello, IAPMO senior vice president of Training and Credential Services. "We are extremely thrilled with their involvement and look forward to their presentations with great anticipation."

The biennial symposium provides a platform for plumbers, contractors, engineers, manufacturers, and water-efficiency experts to introduce new technologies for the plumbing and mechanical industries, and to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities important to anyone who is concerned about how water is used in the built environment.

Attendees are advised to register early, as seating is limited for the EWTS. The early-bird rate of $495 ends March 15. Additional information and details on how to register for the symposium may be found at www.ewts.org.

Presentations and a series of videos from previous symposiums are available for viewing at www.youtube.com/user/IAPMOGroup/playlists.

Additional details on the EWTS program are forthcoming and updates will be available at www.ewts.org. If you have any questions about the EWTS, please contact Maria Bazan at (708) 995-3000.

