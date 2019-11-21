Keypoint Intelligence's North American Security PaceSetter Awards Recognize HP and Konica Minolta for Leadership in Imaging Technology and IT Services

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world's leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware, and services, today announced the winners of its BLI PaceSetter awards in Security. The award in the area of Imaging Technology Leadership recognizes the document imaging OEM that has the most comprehensive of offerings and programs when it comes to print-environment ecosystems. The award for IT Assessment & Remediation honors the vendor that has the most complete IT security services abilities for both general business and key vertical markets.

The winners for 2019–2020, based on research conducted for the North American market in late 2019, are:

HP INC.

BLI PaceSetter in Security: Imaging Technology Leadership 2019–2020

KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS U.S.A., INC.

BLI PaceSetter in Security: IT Assessment & Remediation 2019–2020

To determine which OEMs lead the market, analysts at Keypoint Intelligence conducted an in-depth evaluation of the security offerings of 10 document imaging OEMs. The granular study drilled down into more than 75 points of potential differentiation spread across key categories: Vision and Market Leadership/Education, Security Assessment/Remediation Services, Fleet Management, Security Software Offerings, and Printer/MFP Platform Security (hardware and firmware security features).

"Information security consistently ranks as a top business priority in our research studies, driven by the great risks—both financial and reputational—associated with a data breach," said Jamie Bsales, Director of Solutions/Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. "Manufacturers of office document technology have demonstrated strong leadership in this area, introducing hardware, software, and services that strengthen both networked MFP and printer devices as well as the IT network as a whole."

HP LEADS IN SEVERAL IMPORTANT CATEGORIES

HP stood out in many areas. In fleet management, the company offers the class-leading HP JetAdvantage Security Manager tool that can assess the security posture of HP devices on the network and automatically remediate devices whose settings are out of compliance with the specified security policy template. Its most secure MFPs offer advanced security features such as Run-time Intrusion Detection and the HP Sure Start self-healing BIOS. HP is also a leader when it comes to marketing efforts to educate customers and channel partners about device security. The company offers a print security training and certification program for both internal and channel partner sales teams, backed by a carefully crafted go-to-market approach that considers the security mindset of the customer and pitches fleet management and other solutions accordingly. Moreover, each region has dedicated HP Security Specialists to work with channel partner sales reps and technical teams to implement security solutions and services at their client sites.

KONICA MINOLTA SCORES BEST IN SECURITY ASSESSMENT & REMEDIATION

Konica Minolta led the pack in the area of security assessment and remediation, bolstered by the IT security services portfolio of its All Covered subsidiary. Spanning areas like email security, patching and endpoint protection, penetration testing and vulnerability assessments, 24/7 security services, cybersecurity and vulnerability management, and IT compliance (including HIPAA compliance), Konica Minolta goes well beyond the document infrastructure to ensure top-notch data security. Another notable aspect of its IT security program is the availability of a vCISO (virtual chief information security officer) as a managed service. And when it comes to sales strategy, these security services can be provided directly through Konica Minolta or in partnership with an independent office equipment dealer—widening customer access to a hardened network infrastructure. Konica Minolta's strength in document security, in areas like data loss prevention and fingerprint reader authentication, as well as its investment in intelligence IP surveillance cameras and software, contribute to its overall standing as a security-focused technology company, too.

