Keyrenter Property Management Expands Northeast Presence

MIDVALE, Utah, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keyrenter Property Management, a nationwide leader in residential property management, is growing its presence in the Northeast. The company is proud to announce the addition of a new franchise location, Keyrenter New England.

Business entrepreneurs Megan O'Leary and Chapin Hemphill are partners in Keyrenter New England. The office is based outside of Manchester, New Hampshire, and serves all of southern New Hampshire. The partners are capitalizing on the skill set they developed while building the brand's first California location, Keyrenter Silicon Valley. Hemphill opened that office in 2015 and reached out to O'Leary, who was already a successful property manager.

Megan lives in New Hampshire and will run the day-to-day operations at the New England location. Hemphill remains in California but stays connected thanks to Keyrenter's website and online tools. This system allows tenants to view properties, submit applications, sign documents, request maintenance, and communicate online 24/7.

"Keyrenter's innovative business model allows us to do almost everything online, even when we're on opposite coasts," said Hemphill. "Before we discovered ownership opportunities available through Keyrenter, Megan and I worked together managing large residential communities with hundreds of units. We developed a great working relationship, friendship, and now business partnership."

"The professional processes we've developed combines our previous property management experience with a strong franchisor like Keyrenter," said O'Leary. "That allows us to give property owners and tenants the highest level of service and support. Chapin and I each have our own individual strengths. We're a great team, and I'm looking forward to our success with Keyrenter New England."

The new Keyrenter franchise is part of an aggressive three-year national franchise growth plan. The thriving franchise system anticipates growing to 130 franchise partners through 2022, representing more than a 200 percent increase in franchise partners over the next three years. Keyrenter expects to achieve $50 million in systemwide revenue by 2022.

Keyrenter's CEO and Co-Founder, Aaron Marshall, says O'Leary and Hemphill are incredible examples of the growth potential of the Keyrenter brand.

"Megan and Chapin are the perfect fit for Keyrenter," said Marshall. "They have the integrity, strong work ethic, and knowledge of the real estate property management industry to succeed in a second Keyrenter location. I'm excited to see what the future holds for this incredible business partnership."

The Keyrenter franchise offers a low-overhead, high-profit, technology-based business model that is proven to generate passive recurring monthly income in the residential property management industry. For more information about Keyrenter Property Management franchise opportunities, please visit https://keyrenter.com/franchise/.

