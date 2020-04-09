Keyrenter Property Management Franchise System Expands to Missouri

MIDVALE, Utah, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keyrenter Property Management, a nationwide leader in residential property management, is growing its presence in the Midwest. The company is proud to announce the addition of its newest franchise, Keyrenter St. Charles, Missouri.

The new Keyrenter location is owned and operated by local businesswoman Danielle Ohlms. She brings more than a decade of experience in real estate sales and residential property management to her community. Ohlms's decision to invest in a Keyrenter franchise comes from her desire to give her clients a better experience.

"I understand what it takes to be a good real estate broker and property manager," said Ohlms. "I like the fact that I can take my experience and combine it with Keyrenter's proven business model to build my own portfolio of properties. Whether I'm working with tenants or property owners, I know that I have the support of a strong franchisor behind me."

Keyrenter property management has created a thorough screening process to identify and retain quality tenants. Ohlms says, "Responsible tenant placement reduces vacancies and the possibility of eviction. It's just one of many proactive processes we use to increase the return on our clients' investments."

Property management services also include negotiating lease agreements, collecting rent, maintenance coordination, and routine property inspections. Videos and photos are used to document the property condition throughout the life of the lease.

The newest Keyrenter franchise is part of an aggressive three-year national franchise growth plan. The thriving franchise system anticipates growing to 130 franchise partners through 2022, representing more than a 200% increase in franchise partners over the next three years. Keyrenter expects to achieve $50 million in systemwide revenue by 2022.

Keyrenter's CEO and Co-Founder, Aaron Marshall, says Danielle will make a great addition to the Keyrenter team.

"Keyrenter is excited about this opportunity to establish a presence in Missouri," said Marshall. "Danielle has a deep understanding of her community and can take on any challenge that comes her way. I am confident she will thrive as the newest member of the Keyrenter family."

To request a comprehensive analysis of your rental property call Danielle at (636) 707-2000 or visit Keyrenter St. Charles Property Management.

For more information about Keyrenter Property Management franchise opportunities, please visit https://keyrenter.com/franchise/.

###

About Keyrenter Property Management

Keyrenter Property Management, based in Midvale, Utah, is the nation's leading residential property management franchise. Founded in 2007, Keyrenter began franchising in 2014 to help aspiring business owners and real estate brokers capitalize on the more than 43 million households occupied by renters throughout the United States.

Keyrenter has quickly grown to 42 territories across 19 states. Thousands of client investors work with Keyrenter franchise partners from coast to coast to manage tens of thousands of properties in their portfolios. As the ratio of renters to buyers continues to rise, Keyrenter plans to expand to 68 or more locations by December 31, 2020.

Defined by its core values, Keyrenter is a household name known for its outstanding reputation and ongoing community service efforts powered by Keyrenter Cares. Frequently recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work," Keyrenter attracts top talent at the national and local level to make sure all customers receive elite customer service.

To learn more about Keyrenter Property Management, please visit [https://keyrenter.com/.

To learn more about Keyrenter Franchise Opportunities, please visit https://keyrenter.com/franchise/.

SOURCE Keyrenter Property Management