25.11.2022 19:41:00

Keys Inc. Reserves "KYS" Ticker Symbol On Nasdaq

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc. is beyond grateful to Nasdaq for approving our choice ticker symbol "KYS"; our acronym for Keep You Safe. Keys® Provides Peace of Mind to consumers in otherwise stressful situations. Knowing a Certified On Demand Service Provider is just a click away. 

Keys® (PRNewsfoto/Keys Inc.)

 Keys Inc. Reserves "KYS" Ticker Symbol On Nasdaq.

Keys®is an innovative online and mobile application; where users can easily facilitate, negotiate, track and chat with any registered service providers on our network, in case of any lost key, lock out or roadside emergencies 

Keys Inc. successfully launched the Keys App to Certified Locksmith and Security Professionals at the ALOA Locksmith & Security Expo 22 and is proud to have won the 2022 Best New Product Award.

"Proud of the Worldwide Reception. I believe there is immense opportunity in listing with Nasdaq. We are growing day in and day out. Constantly making improvements; Strive to be the Gold Standard on how companies should be run."
Loay Jamal Alyousfi. C.E.O Keys Inc.

Are you a Certified Locksmith Technician? Take Your Business Further with our Comprehensive Web Panel. Name Your Service Price; All Credit Card Payments Secured Through Stripe ®. Instant ACH Payments sent out to Service Providers. Grow your customer base. #Level UP Your Company Today and offer your services on the Keys® Network.

Website: www.keysapp.com

Instagram: @KeysApp

Twitter: @Keys_APP 

Media Contact: keys@keysapp.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keys-inc-reserves-kys-ticker-symbol-on-nasdaq-301687353.html

SOURCE Keys Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Black Friday: US-Börsen schließen richtungslos -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unverändert -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handelswoche mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag in ruhigen Bahnen. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls impulslos. Nach der Feiertagspause bewegen sich die US-Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost performten die Indizes vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen