Keysight Announces New Device Modeling Software to Enable One-Stop Workflow

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a new model generator (MG) environment that increases productivity for semiconductor device modeling engineers with improved automation across the entire workflow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005495/en/

New model generator in PathWave Device Modeling (IC-CAP) 2023 automates workflow management for semiconductor device modeling engineers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Semiconductor device modeling engineers require automated tools to create accurate simulation models and process design kits (PDK) for baseband and radio frequency (RF) integrated circuit (IC) designs that leverage both silicon (CMOS) and compound III-V technologies.

"Keysight’s device modeling 2023 software suite addresses the needs of customers who generate high-quality SPICE models in limited time," said Ma Long, manager of device modeling and characterization at Keysight Technologies. "This new solution offers workflow and speed improvements and represents a significant advancement toward delivering a flexible and open environment that integrates all Keysight modeling technologies."

To address the growing needs of device modeling engineers, Keysight’s device modeling 2023 software suite includes:

PathWave Device Modeling (IC-CAP) 2023 features the MG, a new modeling flow manager that enables a one-click import of measured data, creation of trend plots, organization of the extraction flow, basic QA verification and documentation. IC-CAP also upgrades Radio Frequency Gallium Nitride (RF GaN) packages, a wide bandgap material that offers significant advantages in high-power RF applications, with support for the latest Compact Model Coalition (CMC) model versions including improved extraction flows that account for trapping and thermal effects.

PathWave Model Builder (MBP) 2023 introduces a new and exclusive link to Synopsys’ PrimeSim™ HSPICE ® . This ultra-fast link enables optimization and tuning without any speed penalty and delivers access to HSPICE features such as CMC standard models and Verilog-A compiler for custom models.

. This ultra-fast link enables optimization and tuning without any speed penalty and delivers access to HSPICE features such as CMC standard models and Verilog-A compiler for custom models. PathWave Model QA (MQA) 2023 enhances the new project template-based workflow with various template examples including statistical, corner, table and RF.

Advanced Low-frequency Noise Analyzer (A-LFNA) 2023 delivers an integrated and compact measurement system through support of M9601A PXIe Precision Source/Measure Unit.

For more information about Keysight’s PathWave Device Modeling solutions, visit What’s New in Device Modeling.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005495/en/