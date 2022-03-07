Keysight Demonstrates Optical and High-speed Digital Test Solutions at Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference 2022

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):

What: Keysight will be attending the OFC 2022, a leading conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. Keysight offers a wide array of integrated test solutions and emulators across all network layers with powerful software-driven insights and analytics that help leading companies innovate optical transmission and data center interconnect (DCI) development. When: March 8-10, 2022 Where: Keysight Booth 3115 San Diego, CA Expo Information • Tuesday, March 8 - 10:00 am to 5:00 pm? PT • Wednesday, March 9 - 10:00 am to 5:00 pm? PT • Thursday, March 10 - 10:00 am to 4:00 pm PT

Keysight will deliver the following demonstrations which help accelerate a customer’s innovations:

PathWave Design 2022

A full Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4-level (PAM4) E-O-E (Electrical - Optical - Electrical) end-to-end link simulation in PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) 2022, including modeling of the optical channel. The connected solution to Flex digital communication analyzer (FlexDCA) software allows fast and accurate insights of PAM4 measurements, comparison with measured results including transmitter dispersion and eye closure quaternary (TDECQ), and analysis packages for the development of electrical and optical transmitters.

Integrated Photonics

New N77XXC tunable laser source instruments and software combine Keysight’s experience manufacturing reliable optical instrumentation with rapid sampling, regulation and data processing in a compact platform, adapted to multichannel solutions for cost-effective, high-throughput manufacturing-floor component testing and coherent transmission experiments.

Advanced 1.6T Research

Accurate waveform tests for next-generation transmitters using an N1000A DCA-X sampling oscilloscope, the new N1032A optical reference receiver and the Infiniium UXR real-time oscilloscope plus N7005A 60 GHz optical-to-electrical converter. A M8199A arbitrary waveform generator will be used for signal generation along with UXR measurement and compliance applications for signal integrity and IEEE 802.3.

800GE Network Validation

Keysight will demo full line-rate 800 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) traffic based on IEEE 802.3ck 112 Gigabits/per second (112G) PAM4 electrical lanes. The G800GE Ethernet test system will show bit error rate (BER) and forward error correction (FEC) performance analysis of the interoperation of Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable (OSFP) 112 and Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) 800 optical transceivers.

Coherent Optical Transmission

A test solution that mimics the function of a coherent transceiver in which signals are generated with flexible modulation formats for this speed class using the M8199A arbitrary waveform generator (AWG). Signal analysis is performed using the N4391B optical modulation analyzer (OMA), which enables full transceiver analysis at the new speed class to verify and improve performance.

Optical Receiver Test

How to measure the frequency response of an optical receiver to a frequency of 110 GHz using Keysight’s N4372E lightwave component analyzer (LCA).

400G/800G Manufacturing Test

A comprehensive solution approach to 400G/800G optical transceiver test. TDECQ is the primary metric to assess PAM4 optical transmitter communication quality. OpenEYE transmitter compliance tests have also been developed for systems using simplified low-power receivers.

Two digital communication analyzer (DCA)-M sampling oscilloscopes to measure an Eoptolink 800G device under test (DUT) and demonstrate TDECQ correlation.

Partner Collaborations

Ethernet Alliance – 400G- extended reach zero return (ZR) optics - multi-vendor interop demo (Booth 5409) – The 400G-ZR optics form factor reduces cost and complexity for high bandwidth data center interconnect (DCI). Keysight’s AresONE 400GE Test System, supporting QSFP-DD 400, OSFP, and QSFP-DD/OSFP ZR optical transceiver form factors, sets the stage for a strong coherent optics ecosystem, as customers have many options for building high speed DCI networks.

Ethernet Alliance – 800GE/112G lane multi-vendor interop demo (Booth 5409) -- As data centers upgrade network bandwidth to 800GE and above, it is essential to validate the interoperability of network components. This demo uses Keysight’s AresONE 800GE Test System, which interoperates with Eoptolink’s 8x112 Gbps PAM4 electrical host interface of the company’s 800G QSFP-DD 800 pluggable transceiver module.

Keysight Speakers

Panel: "An OIF update on Electrical rates: 112G technical closure and the latest progress and challenges for 224G to create the next speed node” with Keysight’s John Calvin, Show Floor Theater III, Tuesday, March 8 at 4:00 – 5:00? pm PT.

Short Course, SC178: Test and Measurement for Data Center/Short Reach Communications with Keysight’s? Greg D. Le Cheminant, Monday, March 7 at 8:30 am - 12:30? pm PT.

