Keysight Enables Engineers to Verify, Debug CAN XL and Other Automotive Protocols

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has released the industry’s first oscilloscope-based automotive protocol trigger/decode solution (D9010AUTP) covering CAN XL (Controller Area Network eXtra Long) that enables engineers to verify and debug low-speed automotive serial bus protocols and simplify the development and troubleshooting of systems including CAN/CAN FD (Flexible Data Rate) and CAN XL.

CAN XL is the third-generation CAN standard in development by the CAN in Automation (CiA) group that improves the well-established CAN FD protocol with increased payload data and faster bit rate. The CAN XL data phase speed is specified to reach 10 Mbps or more, depending on the transceiver capabilities and physical layer components. CAN XL has two modes of operation – fast mode and SIC mode (or slow mode).

Keysight’s automotive decoder software triggers and decodes the SIC mode signal in the arbitration phase, as well as the fast mode signal in the data phase, correctly. It also handles the CAN XL protocols implemented with the CAN HS/FD/SIC transceivers.

"In-vehicle networking technologies play a pivotal role in transmitting data fast and reliably from sensors to AI decision making units, as well as in-between safety relevant electronic control units and electronic systems within the car,” said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager for Keysight's automotive & energy solutions business unit. "The variety of automotive serial bus standards reflects the diverse needs and requirements of the automotive industry, and Keysight is excited to continue providing industry-first solution offerings that support additional capabilities and use cases.”

Keysight’s D9010AUTP software is compatible with Keysight’s Infiniium oscilloscopes using software version 11.30 or higher for MXR/EXR/UXR models and version 6.72 or higher for other Infiniium scope models enabling users to:

Set up the oscilloscope to show CAN, LIN, CAN FD, CAN XL, FlexRay and SENT protocol decode in less than 30 seconds

Gain access to a rich set of integrated protocol-level triggers

Save time and eliminate errors by viewing packets at the protocol level

Use time-correlated views to quickly troubleshoot serial protocol problems back to their timing or signal integrity root cause

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

