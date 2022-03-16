Keysight Enhances Test Case Portfolio for e-Mobility Charging with New Scienlab Software

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Scienlab SL1302A software, which enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), primarily in China, to perform electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) interoperability tests based on the GB/T 34657.1 standard.

Keysight’s SL1302A software supports the company’s charging test solution Scienlab Charging Discovery System (CDS), which offers holistic test of AC and DC charging interfaces in electric vehicle (EV) and EVSE. Its modular design allows customers to configure the CDS to meet their specific needs, eliminating the need to purchase multiple EV/EVSE tests with a single solution, reducing time to market and costs.

Keysight provides comprehensive test case libraries that meet charging conformance and interoperability standards. Each library is developed according to official specification and carefully verified with charging test hardware configurations and software release version. The new Keysight SL1302A test case software enables customers to perform interoperability tests based on the GB/T 34657.1 standard.

Keysight’s Scienlab SL1302A closes the gap of EVSE interoperability tests for the GB/T charging standard and offers the following key benefits:

Automated EVSE interoperability testing for the charging standard GB/T.

Comprehensive coverage of interoperability and conformance testing.

Automated testing of test cases versus implementation covering good and error cases.

"In addition to the most recent software release focused on GB/T EVSE interoperability testing, Keysight has also added the portfolio of verisco GmbH, based in Dortmund, Germany, which enables us to significantly expand our EV charging solution offering,” stated Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions business unit. "As verisco GmbH has contributed to international standardization communities in ISO and IEC and supported open test platforms such as the International ISO 15118 Testing Symposium and CharIN Testivals, we intend to continue our efforts to drive international charging standardization and interoperability work based on the unique application knowledge that the verisco GmbH team has brought to Keysight.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

