Keysight Expands Optical Front-end Solutions for Infiniium Real-time Oscilloscope

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, recently announced the new N7005A optical-to-electrical converter designed for use with Keysight’s Infiniium UXR-series of high performance real-time oscilloscopes. This solution provides real-time analysis and debug capabilities on up to 4 channels simultaneously, offering designers new testing methodologies.

Keysight's N7005A, which offers up to 60 GHz of optical measurement performance (O/E), used in conjunction with the company's 70 GHz Infiniium UXR oscilloscope, offers designers end-to-end debugging capabilities that reduce time needed to debug, while simplifying overall workflow results.

As demand for IoT-based applications, HD streaming, cloud services and 5G continues to increase, the need for higher data throughput communication and more efficient test solutions in the optical domain steadily grows as well. 400G with PAM4 signaling is more complicated than 100G with non-return-to-zero (NRZ) modulation and significantly increases the required time for design validation, debug and troubleshooting cycles.

Keysight’s real-time, oscilloscope-based optical measurement tools offer unique capabilities that address these measurement challenges as well as debug and troubleshoot an optical product design, typically in the R&D design phase.

Keysight’s N7005A, which offers up to 60 GHz of optical measurement performance (O/E), used in conjunction with the company’s 70 GHz Infiniium UXR oscilloscope, offers designers end-to-end debugging capabilities that reduce time needed to debug, while simplifying overall workflow results. It also enables engineers to take advantage of the PAM4 optical measurement and deep analysis capabilities such as TDECQ (transmitter and dispersion eye closure quaternary) measurement provided by the new FlexDCA sampling oscilloscope software feature called FlexRT.

Keysight’s N7005A delivers a low-level of noise for 56-GBaud optical PAM4 measurements, enabling engineers to efficiently troubleshoot optical devices using a complete set of debug capabilities. Each N7005A O/E converter contains a measured frequency response data for an optimized correction filter. This frequency response data is used to flatten the frequency response for a more accurate measurement.

"Keysight’s new N7005A delivers a high-bandwidth optical input solution for the Infiniium UXR oscilloscope with ultra-low noise for high signal integrity optical measurements,” said Brad Doerr, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Digital and Photonics Center of Excellence. "This is an important addition to Keysight’s portfolio of optical measurement solutions based on real-time and sampling oscilloscope platforms and it will enable key capabilities for test/debug of emerging 400G/PAM4 signaling standards.”

Additional information about Keysight’s new N7005A optical-to-electrical converter is available at www.keysight.com/find/n7005a.

U.S. Pricing and Availability

Keysight N7005A optical-to-electrical converter is available now at USD $70,000.

