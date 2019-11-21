Keysight First to Achieve 3GPP C-V2X Radio Frequency Conformance Test Case Validation

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company achieved 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) validation of the industry’s first cellular vehicle-to-everything communications (C-V2X) radio frequency (RF) conformance test case. As a result, Keysight is enabling the automotive industry to accelerate commercialization of connected cars and autonomous vehicles.

Performance validation of C-V2X is crucial for C-V2X certification and commercialization. 3GPP validation of Keysight’s conformance test case enables the C-V2X connected ecosystem to achieve performance compliance with the specifications of the 3GPP standards, both for Release 14 and 5G new radio (NR) Release 16. The test case validation, which took place in Austin, Texas, on October 23rd, was achieved using Keysight’s 5G radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) DVT & Conformance Toolset and the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset platform, which is designed to deliver precise positioning, efficient processing and security capabilities.

"Keysight’s vision of enabling reliable, efficient transportation started more than three years ago, and was reinforced when we joined the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), a cross-industry consortium that helps define 5G V2X communications,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Wireless Test group. "Our C-V2X test solution portfolio offers a comprehensive approach to testing RF protocol and application layers, enabling users to confidently evolve with the latest 3GPP standards and safety requirements. We look forward to actively supporting the full suite of conformance scenarios, which will accelerate C-V2X device certification.”

Keysight supports short-range wireless technologies, such as C-V2X. C-V2X is expected to be instrumental in transforming in-vehicle experiences and delivering safer road conditions for passengers, drivers and pedestrians. Keysight 5G RF/RRM DVT & Conformance Toolset offers C-V2X end-to-end signaling test capabilities that include Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signal emulation for validating User-to-UTRAN (Uu) and PC5 links.

"Our working relationship with Keysight in 5G has led to another key industry milestone which will help create a unifying connectivity fabric based on C-V2X technology for the autonomous vehicle of the future,” said Prashant Dogra, vice president, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. ”We look forward in continuing our relationship with Keysight to demonstrate 5G NR-based C-V2X’s capabilities that support ultra-reliable communication capabilities used for autonomous driving.”

Keysight’s 5G RF/RRM DVT & Conformance Toolset, part of Keysight’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions, cost-effectively addresses a wide range of test needs on a single platform using common software. Early access to a wide range of 5G NR protocol and RF test cases for both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode in FR1 and FR2 allows market makers to quickly and cost-effectively address global test requirements of 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors. Keysight 5G Conformance Toolsets, used by test labs including Bureau Veritas, Tech Mahindra and PCTEST, offer a leading number of test cases validated by both by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB), which are key certification bodies for wireless technologies.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behavior scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005695/en/