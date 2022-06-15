Keysight Technologies and Sauce Labs Partner to Bring Real Device Cloud to Eggplant Cloud-Based Test Automation Platform

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and Sauce Labs Inc, the leading provider of continuous testing and error reporting solutions, have partnered to deliver cloud-based testing of enterprise applications on mobile devices, browsers and secure desktops.

Ensuring application device compatibility is an issue for enterprises; it impacts ratings, adoption and ultimately revenue. However, "do it yourself” testing across many devices is complex, time-consuming and costly, requiring not just physical and virtual devices but also a software platform for managing and interacting with the devices and operating systems.

Keysight’s Eggplant cloud-based test automation platform combined with the Sauce Labs real and virtual device clouds and software platform, delivers artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated testing of applications across thousands of devices, browsers and OS combinations, providing comprehensive coverage and significantly accelerating testing while helping customers to rapidly scale.

"One size doesn't fit all when testing web and mobile applications," said Gareth Smith, general manager, Software Test Automation at Keysight Technologies. "By joining forces with Sauce Labs, enterprise customers can quickly and intelligently automate the testing of digital journeys across every possible device, ensuring a consistent and positive user experience.”

The alliance eliminates the burden on organizations to maintain a centralized test lab and continuously adjust the device mix. In addition, customers no longer need to manage remote access and user permissions to keep devices cool and charged. The Sauce Labs cloud enables access to and full control of thousands of devices, allowing enterprises to focus on testing applications rather than managing devices. Keysight’s intelligent automation generates test cases and prioritizes areas that need additional testing. This visual approach enables customers to test human actions and ensure end-user interactions are intuitive.

"Every company is striving to build digital confidence while also eliminating any bottlenecks in testing,” said John Kelly, chief strategy officer at Sauce Labs. "This partnership empowers software development and QA teams to ship faster with higher quality. Keysight’s Eggplant cloud-based test automation platform, in conjunction with the Sauce Labs device clouds and DevOps Test Toolchain, empowers customers to add breadth, depth and scale to their testing.”

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions that give companies the confidence to develop, deliver and update high quality software at speed. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud identifies quality signals in development and identifies the source of errors in production, accelerating the ability to release and update applications that look, function and perform exactly as they should on every browser, operating system and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by TPG and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

