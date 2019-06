Keysight Technologies Announces World-Class Panel of Judges for IoT Innovation Challenge

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced a world class panel of judges for the final live event of the Keysight IoT Innovation Challenge, including a United Nations officer, a top student innovator and entrepreneur, a popular social influencer, and an industry-renowned writer.

The Keysight IoT Innovation Challenge is a design contest mobilizing graduate and undergraduate engineering students to conceptualize low-power sensor networks to tackle problems brought on by today’s rapid urbanization.

"The quality of entries we’ve received for Keysight’s IoT Innovation Challenge has been remarkable,” said Cheryl Ajluni, Director, IoT Challenge Program at Keysight. "We’re really excited for the next step, as our panel of esteemed judges from within Keysight and from a variety of prestigious organizations evaluates the most innovative low-power sensor networks that, with long-term battery life, could enable a more connected, secure, and sustainable future across the globe for future generations.”

Students submitted their IoT sensor network ideas via online written and video submissions from April 1 – May 15, 2019. Contest entries spanned smart integrated pollution measurement systems and sound mapping, to water quality monitoring plans, to concepts focused on vertical gardening and aquaponics. Regional judging of the online entries is currently underway. Six individuals or teams (two people per team) will be selected to advance to the final competition where they will demonstrate their ideas live on stage at the World Maker Faire in New York, Sept. 21, 2019.

The panel of judges for the final live event include:

Ariel Alexovich, associate public information officer for United Nations. Ariel works every day to create outreach materials about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the UN’s efforts to mitigate climate change, build inclusive, sustainable cities, promote gender equality, and protect our oceans.

Mehdi Sadaghdar, electrical engineer and popular YouTube influencer known as ElectroBOOM. Mehdi keeps his audience engaged by teaching electronics while highlighting "accidents” and mistakes in his videos. He has a knack for turning hilarious moments into lessons for his audience.

Martin Rowe, senior technical editor for Aspencore Media, which includes websites such as EDN and EE Times. Martin is an expert in everything from high-speed signal measurements, basic measurements (voltage, current, power), calibration, and EMC/EMI/RFI.

Jeremiah Pate, student at the University of Arizona, and founder and CEO of LunaSonde, a remote sensing startup that provides subsurface imaging from space. Jeremiah is a true student innovator, having reversed Parkinson’s twice in the university laboratory setting.

Jeff Harris, vice president of corporate and portfolio marketing for Keysight. Jeff leads marketing efforts, including product and industry/solutions positioning and education programs for the company’s most advanced offerings.

Ee Huei Sin, vice president/general manager of Keysight’s General Electronics Measurement Solutions and vice president of Keysight Education. Huei Sin is responsible for establishing the global solutions unit and managing a portfolio of businesses focused on measurement solutions for two broad-based (general electronics and education) markets.

Christopher Cain, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Products. Chris’ teams work to develop, deliver, and sustain a broad range of electronic industrial products ranging from bench electronic measurement to Industry 4.0 analytics.

Winners of the IoT Innovation Challenge will be announced at the conclusion of the live event. Along with worldwide recognition, the top winning team will receive a $50,000 USD cash prize and $50,000 USD worth of Keysight test equipment for their school.

Keysight’s IoT Innovation Challenge’s entry period closed on May 15, however, voting is open until June 21 at 12 p.m. PDT via www.iotchallengekeysight.com. Regional winners who will advance to the final competition at the World Maker Faire in New York will be announced on June 26.

For more information on the IoT Innovation Challenge, check out the competition video or go to the event website at: www.iotchallengekeysight.com.

