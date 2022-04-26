Keysight Technologies Delivers High Performance Vector Signal Generator for Wideband Multichannel mmWave Applications

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today launched a new four-channel vector signal generator, with frequency up to 54 GHz that offers up to 5 GHz of radio frequency (RF) bandwidth and low phase noise in a single instrument.

Keysight’s new M9484C VXG vector signal generator, expands the company’s VXG series portfolio with real-time capabilities to support demanding wireless industry applications. The M9484C VXG signal generator, with a V3080A vector signal generator frequency extender, expands the frequency range up to 110 GHz to address the needs for the latest and evolving standards.

New 5G mobile communications, 6G research, satellite communications and radar applications use a wide range of frequencies, up to and including millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum. Testing these applications requires signal generation equipment capable of creating millimeter-wave signals at extremely high bandwidth. These new applications also adopt multi-antenna techniques, such as spatial diversity, spatial multiplexing and beamforming to achieve diversity, multiplexing and antenna gains for high-throughput and robust communications.

Keysight’s new M9484C VXG signal generator enables customers to reduce test system setup complexity and achieve accurate and repeatable multi-channel measurements in a single instrument. Key customer benefits include:

A scalable architecture that enables the most demanding wideband and multichannel test signals with frequencies up to 110 GHz. Generates test signals with a radio frequency (RF) bandwidth up to 5 GHz. Covers frequency ranges from 9 kHz to 54 GHz and up to 110 GHz with a V3080A vector signal generator frequency extender. Enables multi-antenna test applications such as MIMO and beamforming with precise phase coherence and timing synchronization.

A fully integrated, calibrated and synchronized signal generator that delivers low phase noise and minimizes measurement uncertainty. Overcomes the excessive path loss experienced at mmW frequencies with low error vector magnitude (EVM) and distortion at high output power. Delivers advanced RF performance with direct digital synthesis (DDS) technology for accurately characterizing device under tests (DUTs). Enables precise multi-channel / multi-instrument synchronization and triggering test applications.

Real-time signal processing and comprehensive signal creation that enables complex test scenarios and simplifies test complexity for receiver and performance tests. Supports MIMO real-time fading for all 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) required base station conformance tests with PathWave Signal Generation software. Streamlines complex receiver test scenarios with 8-virtual-signal emulation per RF channel, up to 32 signals in one instrument. Simplifies test workflow with pre-defined compliance test setups, auto-configuring signal analysis and graphic user interface.



Keysight’s new M9484C VXG signal generator generates high frequency, wide channel bandwidth signals in multiple coherent channels. These capabilities enable engineers to:

Innovate designs that enable higher frequencies, wider bandwidths and multichannel applications, and ensure they meet the latest and evolving standard test requirements.

Simplify measurement setup and complex calibration routines associated with multi-box solutions with a one-box approach, saving time and reducing measurement errors related to changing equipment configuration and cabling.

Eliminate signal impairments caused by traditional analog I/Q modulators with a new DDS architecture and deliver advanced signal fidelity for wideband signal generation.

