Keysight Technologies, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q3, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $288 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $338 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.38 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.83 to $1.89 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.29-$1.31 bln Full year EPS guidance: about $8.19 Full year revenue guidance: about $5.45 bln