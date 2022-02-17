Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $229 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $172 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.25 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $229 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.24 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.63 - $1.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.29 - $1.31 Bln