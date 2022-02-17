17.02.2022 22:48:03

Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $229 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $172 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.25 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $229 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.24 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.63 - $1.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.29 - $1.31 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Nachrichten