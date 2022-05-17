+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
17.05.2022 22:25:55

Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $258 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $334 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $1.35 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $258 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q2): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.74 - $1.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.33 - $1.35 Bln

