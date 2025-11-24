Keysight Technologies Swings To Q4 Profit; Authorizes $1.5 Bln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $229 million or $1.33 per share, compared with a net loss of $73 million or $0.42 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income was $331 million or $1.91 per share, compared with $288 million or $1.65 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.42 billion, compared with $1.29 billion last year.

Keysight's first-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion, and adjusted earnings per share for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 are expected to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.01.

Keysight also announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $1.5 billion of its common stock. The new repurchase program is effective immediately and replaces the previous program.