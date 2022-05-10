|
Keysight Technologies to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conference.
Event:
J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Presenters:
Satish Dhanasekaran, chief executive officer; Neil Dougherty, chief financial officer
Date:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 2:10-2:45 pm ET
A live audio webcast will be available the day of the conference and archived at investor.keysight.com.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
