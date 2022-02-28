|
28.02.2022 14:00:00
Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.
Susquehanna 11th Annual Virtual Technology Conference
Participants: Neil Dougherty, CFO; Mark Wallace, SVP, Global Sales
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Presenters: Neil Dougherty, CFO; Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solution Group
San Francisco, California
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
9:45 a.m. PT
25th Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference
Participants: Soon-Chai Gooi, President, Order Fulfillment & Digital Operations; Huei-Sin Ee, President, Electronic Industrial Solutions Group
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
A live audio webcast will be available the day of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference event and archived at investor.keysight.com.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
