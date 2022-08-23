Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.

Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Participants: Mark Wallace, SVP, Global Sales

Chicago, IL

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

Presenters: Satish Dhanasekaran, CEO; Neil Dougherty, CFO

Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET

Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference

Presenter: Neil Dougherty, CFO

New York, NY

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET

Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference

Presenters: Satish Dhanasekaran, CEO; Neil Dougherty, CFO

San Francisco, CA

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast will be available the day of each event and archived at investor.keysight.com, except for the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit.

