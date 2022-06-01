|
Keysight Technologies to Present at UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today participation in the following upcoming event with the financial community.
Event:
|UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference
Presenters:
|Neil Dougherty, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|Mark Wallace, Senior Vice President, Global Sales
Location:
|New York, NY
Time:
|Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET
A live audio webcast will be available the day of the conference and archived at investor.keysight.com.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
Source: IR-KEYS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005225/en/
