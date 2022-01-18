Keysight’s 5G Device Test Solution Selected by KT to Deliver 5G Services

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that KT Corporation, formerly Korea Telecom, a South Korean mobile operator, has selected Keysight’s 5G device test solution to verify advanced 5G new radio (NR) features critical in delivering industry-leading 5G services.

KT is committed to delivering quality nation-wide 5G connectivity services to consumers and businesses. The two companies initiated a collaboration more than five years ago to advance the development of 5G technology. KT selected Keysight’s Protocol Research & Development (R&D) Toolset to accelerate the launch of 5G mobile devices that support the latest 5G NR specifications defined by 3GPP, the global standards organization. This includes 3GPP Release 16 specifications, which device makers use to support advanced 5G features.

"Keysight is pleased to strengthen our collaboration with KT, a company currently supporting more than five million 5G subscribers in Korea,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s wireless test group. "Keysight’s early availability of 3GPP Rel-16 test and conformance verification capabilities enables KT to deliver advanced wireless connectivity services, benefitting both consumers and enterprises.”

KT was the first Korean telecommunications provider to launch 5G service in standalone (SA) mode, which reduces latency and power consumption for smartphone users. Keysight’s Protocol R&D Toolset uses a flexible user interface that enables KT to create and execute test cases that verify 5G NR signaling protocols. The toolset also enables KT to debug errors and fully analyze results in frequency range 1 (FR1) spectrum for both 5G NR non-standalone (NSA) and SA mode.

Keysight’s 5G device test solutions address a wide range of design, conformance and performance validation requirements of a growing global 5G ecosystem consisting of more 180 mobile operators with commercial 5G networks and nearly one hundred and seventy 5G device vendors. KT and other leading 5G mobile operators in Korea, China, Japan and the U.S. rely on Keysight’s 5G protocol, radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) test toolsets to verify 5G products in accordance with industry standards and carrier acceptance plans prior to market introduction.

About Keysight Technologies

