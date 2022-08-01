Keysight’s First DEI Report Highlights Support for STEM Education, Achievement of Diverse Representation Goals

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has released its first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Report. In 2021, Keysight renewed and strengthened the company’s longstanding commitment to DEI and to being a great place to work for its global workforce of more than 14,000.

The inaugural report details Keysight’s comprehensive approach to DEI and progress in fostering greater representation in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, building a diverse workforce, and advancing equity at all stages of a career journey that enables employees to contribute, grow and succeed.

"Diversity and inclusion are foundational elements of Keysight’s strategy and culture. We believe our commitment to DEI builds an environment where innovation and collaboration thrive to deliver meaningful outcomes for customers,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight president and CEO. "Equally important, Keysight proactively cultivates an inclusive and respectful workplace where employees feel a sense of belonging while actively contributing to our collective success. Working together we will continue to make Keysight a great place to work for every employee.”

In the fiscal year 2021, Keysight announced new DEI goals to increase internal and external transparency, set and track efforts to improve gender parity and minority representation at all levels, as well as continue to build and foster an equitable and inclusive workplace. Keysight has successfully advanced these goals across four key areas:

Advancing STEM:

Maintained commitment to company-sponsored educational programs, community partnerships and employee-led initiatives that increased access to STEM education for up to 145,000 students, building confidence in STEM skills and creating a strong sense of belonging in STEM-related fields.

Recognized by U.S. Black Engineer Magazine; Keysight was named to the 2021 Top Supporters of Historically Black Colleges and Universities Engineering List.

Co-launched a Women in Quantum (WIQ) mentoring program that connected 180 women with mentors, delivering 1,000 hours of mentoring in the first six months of the year.

Assembling Diverse Teams:

In the U.S., 46.4% of new hires were underrepresented minorities, exceeding the company’s goal of 45%.

Launched development programs for managers and teams across the company to ensure hiring practices are inclusive.

Maintained a .97:1 pay ratio for women and men globally while continuously improving benefits packages to support a diverse global workforce.

Fostering Inclusion for Everyone:

Received recognition around the world as an exceptional and inclusive workplace and employer of choice. Including being named as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, Fast Company’s list of 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, and certified as a Great Place to work in the U.S.

Grew employee network groups by 50% through building communities for allies, LGBTQ employees, underrepresented minorities and women.

Creating a Place to Thrive:

Established a global DEI council to promote accountability and cascade strategy throughout the organization.

Expanded representation of women and underrepresented minorities on the company’s Board of Directors, which comprised of 40% in FY21.

Increased the number of women in engineering and technical roles, globally.

Expanded the recruitment of underrepresented minorities in the U.S surpassing FY21 goal.

Progressing the company’s DEI strategy is key to delivering on the Keysight corporate mission of accelerating innovation to connect and secure the world. Looking forward, the company plans to continue its efforts toward achieving its DEI goals and delivering on its commitment to engineering equality, while fostering an equitable and inclusive work environment.

"At Keysight, we are always looking for ways to push the boundaries of technology and we take a similar approach to our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” said Ingrid Estrada, chief people and administrative officer at Keysight. "Our annual DEI goals do not represent an endpoint, but rather where we are on the continuous journey of enabling our employees to succeed in their careers.”

Additional information

The Keysight 2021 DEI Report can be found here.

The Keysight 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report can be found here.

