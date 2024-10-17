Kezar Life Rejects Proposal From Concentra; Board Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan

(RTTNews) - Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) announced that its Board has rejected the unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Concentra Biosciences, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Kezar. The Board concluded that the Concentra proposal substantially undervalues the company.

In response to Concentra's proposal and Concentra and its affiliates' rapid accumulation of 9.9% of Kezar's outstanding common stock, the Board has adopted a limited duration stockholder rights plan. In connection with the adoption of the Rights Plan, the Board declared a dividend of one preferred share purchase right for each outstanding share of Kezar's common stock as of the close of business on October 28, 2024, the record date. Once the Rights become exercisable, each Right will entitle its holder to purchase, for $7.16, additional shares of Kezar's common stock having a market value of twice such exercise price. The Rights Plan will expire on October 17, 2025.