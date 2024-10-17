17.10.2024 15:11:05

Kezar Life Rejects Proposal From Concentra; Board Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan

(RTTNews) - Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) announced that its Board has rejected the unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Concentra Biosciences, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Kezar. The Board concluded that the Concentra proposal substantially undervalues the company.

In response to Concentra's proposal and Concentra and its affiliates' rapid accumulation of 9.9% of Kezar's outstanding common stock, the Board has adopted a limited duration stockholder rights plan. In connection with the adoption of the Rights Plan, the Board declared a dividend of one preferred share purchase right for each outstanding share of Kezar's common stock as of the close of business on October 28, 2024, the record date. Once the Rights become exercisable, each Right will entitle its holder to purchase, for $7.16, additional shares of Kezar's common stock having a market value of twice such exercise price. The Rights Plan will expire on October 17, 2025.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kezar Life Sciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Kezar Life Sciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kezar Life Sciences Inc Registered Shs 0,75 2,74% Kezar Life Sciences Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen