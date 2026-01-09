Kezar Life Sciences Aktie

Kezar Life Sciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JPE7 / ISIN: US49372L1008

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.01.2026 12:27:55

Kezar Life Sciences: FDA Division Grants Type C Meeting To Discuss Development Of Zetomipzomib

(RTTNews) - Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) said the FDA Division of Hepatology and Nutrition has granted the company a Type C meeting for the first quarter to discuss the development of zetomipzomib, a selective inhibitor of the immunoproteasome, in patients with autoimmune hepatitis. The Type C meeting will involve review of a potential global, randomized Phase 2b clinical study of zetomipzomib in patients with relapsed and refractory AIH.

Chris Kirk, CEO of Kezar Life Sciences, said: "The additional safety and pharmacokinetic data analysis performed in response to prior FDA feedback further support our belief that zetomipzomib has the potential to change the treatment landscape in this serious disease. Furthermore, achieving alignment with the FDA on endpoints and trial conduct would provide a clear development pathway for this therapy."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Kezar Life Sciences shares are down 2.3 percent to $6.35.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kezar Life Sciences Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Kezar Life Sciences Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kezar Life Sciences Inc Registered Shs 0,71 -0,70% Kezar Life Sciences Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:22 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:23 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Wall Street letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnete letztlich Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen