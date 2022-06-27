Kezar Life Sciences Stock Surges 105% On Positive Data Drug Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) more than doubled in extended session on Monday after the company announces positive topline results from the phase 2 trial evaluating zetomipzomib for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis.

"The MISSION Phase 2 topline results show a clinically meaningful overall renal response to zetomipzomib after 6 months, without high-dose induction therapy. Patients in the trial also experienced reductions in extra-renal manifestations of lupus. Zetomipzomib appears to be immunomodulatory, well-tolerated and steroid-sparing - all important attributes for patients with autoimmune disease who are often young and active," said Noreen R. Henig, M.D., Kezar's Chief Medical Officer.

"Based on the strength of these results, we plan to continue developing zetomipzomib for patients with lupus nephritis, as well as evaluate development opportunities for systemic lupus erythematosus."

The MISSION Phase 2 clinical trial is an open-label study designed to demonstrate the responder rate of zetomipzomib in patients with active LN. During the 24-week treatment period, patients received 60 mg of zetomipzomib subcutaneously once weekly in addition to stable background therapy.

Eleven of 17 patients, or about 64.7%, achieved an overall renal response of 50% or greater reduction in urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR) at 6 months. Six of 17 patients, or 35.2%, achieved a complete renal response, including a UPCR of 0.5 or less at 6 months.

KZR closed Monday's trading at $5.78, down $0.26 or 4.30%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, surged $6.10 or 105.54%, in the after-hours trading.