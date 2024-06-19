KH Group Plc

KH Group Plc: Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority approved the HTJ Holding transaction

On 7 June 2024 KH Group announced to have signed, together with the other shareholders of HTJ Holding Oy, an agreement on the sale of shares to the XPartners Group. The completion of the transaction was conditional on the approval from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV), which has today given its approval. The transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of the year.

KH Group Plc is a conglomerate with four business areas: KH-Koneet, Indoor Group, Nordic Rescue Group and HTJ. All of our business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. Our objective is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. Other business areas will be further developed and then divested in line with the Group’s investment strategy. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki