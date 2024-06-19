|
19.06.2024 15:30:00
KH Group Plc: Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority approved the HTJ Holding transaction
KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 19 June 2024 at 4:30 pm EEST
KH Group Plc: Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority approved the HTJ Holding transaction
On 7 June 2024 KH Group announced to have signed, together with the other shareholders of HTJ Holding Oy, an agreement on the sale of shares to the XPartners Group. The completion of the transaction was conditional on the approval from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV), which has today given its approval. The transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of the year.
KH GROUP PLC
Ville Nikulainen
CEO
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 40 045 9343
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.khgroup.com
KH Group Plc is a conglomerate with four business areas: KH-Koneet, Indoor Group, Nordic Rescue Group and HTJ. All of our business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. Our objective is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. Other business areas will be further developed and then divested in line with the Group’s investment strategy. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sievi Capital Oyjmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sievi Capital Oyjmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sievi Capital Oyj
|0,61
|1,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulsloser Handel: ATX zieht schlussendlich an -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Börsen in Fernost laufen letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte etwas zu, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex leichter tendierte. Die asiatischen Märkte schlugen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.