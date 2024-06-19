+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt ?? 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
19.06.2024 15:30:00

KH Group Plc: Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority approved the HTJ Holding transaction

KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 19 June 2024 at 4:30 pm EEST

KH Group Plc: Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority approved the HTJ Holding transaction

On 7 June 2024 KH Group announced to have signed, together with the other shareholders of HTJ Holding Oy, an agreement on the sale of shares to the XPartners Group. The completion of the transaction was conditional on the approval from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV), which has today given its approval. The transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of the year.

KH GROUP PLC

Ville Nikulainen
CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 40 045 9343

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.khgroup.com

KH Group Plc is a conglomerate with four business areas: KH-Koneet, Indoor Group, Nordic Rescue Group and HTJ. All of our business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. Our objective is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. Other business areas will be further developed and then divested in line with the Group’s investment strategy. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sievi Capital Oyj 0,61 1,32% Sievi Capital Oyj

