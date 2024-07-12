|
12.07.2024 09:30:00
KH Group Plc: Sale of HTJ Holding Oy has been completed
KH Group Plc
Press Release 12 July 2024 at 10:30 am EEST
KH Group Plc: Sale of HTJ Holding Oy has been completed
On 7 June 2024 KH Group announced to have signed, together with the other shareholders of HTJ Holding Oy, an agreement on the sale of shares to the XPartners Group. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) gave its approval to the transaction on 19 June 2024 and the closing of the transaction has been completed on 11 July 2024.
KH GROUP PLC
Ville Nikulainen
CEO
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 40 045 9343
DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.khgroup.com
KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in business areas of KH-Koneet, Indoor Group and Nordic Rescue Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, furniture and interior decoration retailer as well as rescue vehicle manufacturer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
