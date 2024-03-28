KH Group Plc

Stock exchange release 28 March 2024 at 9:45 am EET



KH Group’s Annual Report 2023 published

KH Group has published its Annual Report for 2023 today. The Annual Report includes the Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements, Auditor’s Report as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Governing Bodies’ Remuneration Report.

The Financial Statements are also published as an xHTML file in Finnish language in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the Group’s primary statements and notes have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and the Governing Bodies’ Remuneration Report as well as the xHTML file are available on the Company’s website at www.khgroup.com and attached to this release.

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Lauri Veijalainen, tel. +358 46 876 1648

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.khgroup. com

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

