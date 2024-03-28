+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
28.03.2024 08:45:00

KH Group’s Annual Report 2023 published

KH Group Plc
Stock exchange release 28 March 2024 at 9:45 am EET
                                                

KH Group’s Annual Report 2023 published

KH Group has published its Annual Report for 2023 today. The Annual Report includes the Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements, Auditor’s Report as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Governing Bodies’ Remuneration Report.

The Financial Statements are also published as an xHTML file in Finnish language in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the Group’s primary statements and notes have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and the Governing Bodies’ Remuneration Report as well as the xHTML file are available on the Company’s website at www.khgroup.com and attached to this release.

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Lauri Veijalainen, tel. +358 46 876 1648

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.khgroup.com

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sievi Capital Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sievi Capital Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sievi Capital Oyj 0,83 -1,55% Sievi Capital Oyj

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX etwas schwächer erwartet -- Neues DAX-Allzeithoch zum Start möglich -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt wird an Gründonnerstag etwas tiefer erwartet, der deutsche Leitindex dürfte zum Start leicht steigen. Die Märkte in Fernost können sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen