KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 28 September 2023 at 12:30 pm EEST

KH Group’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2024

KH Group Plc will publish financial reports in 2024 as follows:

– Financial Statement Release for 2023 on Thursday, 21 March 2024

– Annual Report for 2023 on week 13

– Business Review for January-March 2024 on Tuesday, 7 May 2024

– Half-Year Report for January-June 2024 on Friday, 16 August 2024

– Business Review for January-September 2024 on Friday, 1 November 2024

All financial information will be published in Finnish and in English approximately at 8 o’clock.

KH Group adheres to a 30-day silent period prior to publishing of financial reports.

Annual General Meeting



KH Group’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 7 May 2024. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

A shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request by Monday,18 March to the address KH Group Plc, Pohjoisesplanadi 33, 00100 Helsinki or by e-mail to tiina.grondahl@khgroup.com



KH GROUP PLC

Lauri Veijalainen

CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Lauri Veijalainen, tel. +358 46 876 1648

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki