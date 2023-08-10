|
10.08.2023 10:00:00
KH Group’s Half-Year Report 2023 publication and webcast
KH Group Plc
Press Release 10 August 2023 at 11:00 am EEST
KH Group’s Half-Year Report 2023 publication and webcast
KH Group Plc will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2023 on Thursday, 17 August at approximately 8 am EEST. The company will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 1:00 pm EEST.
In the webcast CEO Lauri Veijalainen, CFO Tuomas Joensuu and Ville Nikulainen will present the results and key events of the reporting period.
You can follow the live webcast at https://khgroup.videosync.fi/h1-2023
Attendees can post questions on the webcast platform or by sending them in advance by email to info@khgroup.com by 10:00 am EEST on Thursday, 17 August.
The webcast recording and the presentation material will be available on KH Group’s website later on the same day.
KH GROUP PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Lauri Veijalainen, tel. +358 46 876 1648
DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi
Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of KH-Koneet Group. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
