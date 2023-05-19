|
19.05.2023 16:55:00
KH Group’s target company Nordic Rescue Group has amended its financing agreement and agreed on follow-on investments
KH Group Plc
Press Release 19 May 2023 at 5:55 pm EEST
KH Group’s target company Nordic Rescue Group has amended its financing agreement and agreed on follow-on investments
KH Group’s target company Nordic Rescue Group Oy ("NRG”) has today signed an amended financing agreement and received commitments from its main owners on EUR 1.5 million follow-on investments. Amendments to financing agreement including covenant levels among others, and follow-on investments strengthen NRG’s balance sheet after ceasing the rescue lift business.
KH Group Plc’s share of the follow-on investment in NRG is EUR 0.75 million (50%). The investment will be made in installments by the end of June 2024.
KH GROUP PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343
DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi
Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of KH-Koneet Group. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
