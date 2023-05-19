KH Group Plc

Press Release 19 May 2023 at 5:55 pm EEST

KH Group’s target company Nordic Rescue Group has amended its financing agreement and agreed on follow-on investments

KH Group’s target company Nordic Rescue Group Oy ("NRG”) has today signed an amended financing agreement and received commitments from its main owners on EUR 1.5 million follow-on investments. Amendments to financing agreement including covenant levels among others, and follow-on investments strengthen NRG’s balance sheet after ceasing the rescue lift business.

KH Group Plc’s share of the follow-on investment in NRG is EUR 0.75 million (50%). The investment will be made in installments by the end of June 2024.

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343

DISTRIBUTION:

Major media

www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of KH-Koneet Group. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.