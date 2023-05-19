19.05.2023 16:55:00

KH Group’s target company Nordic Rescue Group has amended its financing agreement and agreed on follow-on investments

KH Group Plc
Press Release 19 May 2023 at 5:55 pm EEST

KH Group’s target company Nordic Rescue Group has amended its financing agreement and agreed on follow-on investments

KH Group’s target company Nordic Rescue Group Oy ("NRG”) has today signed an amended financing agreement and received commitments from its main owners on EUR 1.5 million follow-on investments. Amendments to financing agreement including covenant levels among others, and follow-on investments strengthen NRG’s balance sheet after ceasing the rescue lift business.

KH Group Plc’s share of the follow-on investment in NRG is EUR 0.75 million (50%). The investment will be made in installments by the end of June 2024.

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of KH-Koneet Group. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sievi Capital Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sievi Capital Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sievi Capital Oyj 1,07 -0,19% Sievi Capital Oyj

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus für Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit: Dow höher -- ATX fester -- DAX erreicht Rekordhoch -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinheitlich
Dow legt im Freitagshandel moderat zu. Am Freitag zeigen sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen