Kheng Ly and Brivia Group acquired the Mansfied Athletic Club site

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Mr. Kheng Ly, President & Chief Executive Officer of Brivia Group, is pleased to announce that the company continues its rapid growth with the acquisition of the well-known Mansfield Athletic Club site located on 1230 Mansfield Street, downtown of Montreal, at the corner of Sainte-Catherine Street West.

Mr. Kheng Ly, President & Chief Executive Officer of Brivia Group said: "We are extremely excited to continue our growth strategy with the acquisition of the Mansfield Athletic Club site which will allow us and our partners to grow our pipeline of projects in downtown Montreal. Already quite active in downtown area with our projects such as YUL Phase 1 & 2, Quinzecent, Stanbrooke, Nest Condo and 1 Square Phillips, the addition of the Mansfield Athletic Club site will provide us with an opportunity to develop another important real estate project at prime location in downtown Montreal".

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank the teams of professionals who worked and completed this transaction" said Mr. Ly.

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) and Fasken acted as advisors in this transaction.

About Brivia Group

Founded in Montreal in 2000, Brivia Group is a real estate development and investment company with a growing number of projects in the region. Its subsidiary Brivia Management offers integrated professional services in development management. Its major projects include YUL Condominiums, Quinzecent, Stanbrooke and 1 Square Phillips.

SOURCE Brivia Group