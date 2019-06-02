Khiron Announces Completion of New Lab Facilities, With Initial Capacity of 3 Tonnes of Extract Per Year

TORONTO, June 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, is pleased to announce the completion of construction and the initiation of operations in its cultivation, extraction, and analysis facilities in Ibague, Colombia, where significant progress has been made towards the commercial registration and production of medical cannabis products targeting 6 million potential patients across the country.

Khiron currently owns and operates one of the most sophisticated medical cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in Latin America. To date, the company has:

Completed development of a state-of-the-art, 14,000 square foot GMP and ISO 17025 compliant extraction and analysis lab





Obtained approval from the National Cultivar Registry and Colombian Institute of Agriculture (ICA) to list a proprietary selection of strains forming a targeted portfolio to address the major conditions of pain, epilepsy and sleep disorders. This approval positions the company to initiate commercial registration, production and sale of its medical cannabis products across Colombia





Begun construction of additional greenhouses to complement Khiron's initial 80,000 square foot greenhouse





Established distribution networks to supply high quality medical cannabis produced in Khiron's main facility, with signed agreements with 903 pharmacies across Colombia and Khiron Clinics

For more information and most recent images from the Company's cultivation, extraction analysis facilities, please visit https://investors.khiron.ca/gallery

About Khiron

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in the country for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis. In May 2018, Khiron listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, becoming the first Colombian based medical cannabis company to trade on any exchange globally.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. Khiron is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at https://investors.khiron.ca/

