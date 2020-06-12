Khiron Appoints Chris Naprawa to Director, and Chairman of the Board

TORONTO, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announces today the appointment of Chris Naprawa as Director and Chairman of the Board. In transitioning from his current role as President, Chris will continue to guide the Company and Board as Khiron continues its commercialization phase of its medical cannabis business strategy in Latin America and globally. The Company further announces that Michael Beck has resigned from the Board, including as member of the Audit and Compensation Committees, effective immediately.

"I congratulate Chris on this appointment which comes at a dynamic time for the Company. Today we are a recognized cannabis leader in Latin America, generating revenue and market share as the first and only company authorized for low- and high-THC sales in Colombia, and with expanded sales activity in Latin America, Europe and beyond. In his role as President, Chris has played an integral part in these developments and in increasing investor understanding of our business. As Chairman, Chris will provide tremendous support and guidance to ensure our focus on a continued and sustainable global growth," comments Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO, Director and Co-Founder.

"On behalf of the Board I would also like to thank Michael for his many contributions to Khiron after joining the Company's Board a year ago. Since then, the Company has achieved many consequential milestones regarding its international growth and has established itself as a leader in the medical cannabis industry within Latin America. On a personal note, I am very grateful to Mike for his support and care of the health and safety of our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," continued Alvaro Torres.

"When I first arrived at Khiron I was inspired by the vision of Alvaro and the team, and the opportunity ahead. To now see our first patients being helped by the medical cannabis products that Khiron produces is humbling, and I look forward to seeing many more in the coming years. In the last two years we have completed two acquisitions and four financings and are one of the few cannabis companies with a solid capital structure, as Khiron commercializes product lines in several different markets. It has been a great privilege to serve as President of this company, and work with this incredible team of professionals, and I am excited to continue this work in the new role," comments Chris Naprawa, Khiron Board Chair.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is the dominant integrated medical cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America, along with activity in North America and Europe, and is licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The Company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, is fully authorized to manufacture and fill prescriptions for high- and low-THC medical cannabis in Colombia and has the first approved line of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and available in the United States and the United Kingdom.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

