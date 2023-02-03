Kia America Calls for the Addition of a Binky Emoji

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- They have provided soothing comfort to millions around the world for over 100 years. And yet, with literally thousands of emojis available on computers and mobile devices, this one stands out as being conspicuously absent – the Binky®1. To make the Binky emoji available to all, please sign Kia America's Binky Petition at Change.org/KiaBinkyEmoji and to find out why this matters tune into the Super Bowl on 2.12.23.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Playtex and Binky are licensed or owned by JMBH.

