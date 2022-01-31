31.01.2022 15:00:00

KIA AMERICA DROPS 15-SECOND TEASE OF SUPER BOWL SPOT

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has released a :15-second teaser of the brand's Super Bowl ad featuring the all-new, all-electric Kia EV6 and an adorable – and remarkably curious – robotic dog that embarks on a journey to find its true companion.

Kia America Drops 15-Second Tease of Super Bowl Spot

The spot is part of an integrated marketing campaign that includes a partnership between Kia and the Petfinder Foundation to help shelter animals find their forever homes. The initiative is the latest under the brand's Accelerate The Good Program.

"In addition to contributing to higher education goals and the fight against youth homelessness, we are also charging ahead – literally and figuratively – in Kia's 13th Super Bowl spot to help shelter animals find new loving homes," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.comTo receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-drops-15-second-tease-of-super-bowl-spot-301471347.html

SOURCE Kia America

